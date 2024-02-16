NDC: Bongo MP reconciles Upper East's women organizer and her predecessor

The meeting aimed at solidifying unity within the party

After the regional elections, tensions simmered between the incumbent Regional Women Organizer, Fawzia Yakubu, and her predecessor, Hajia Charity.

However, with the paramount goal of securing victory for the NDC, and acknowledging their familial ties, the two leaders of the women’s wing in the region convened with the MP for Bongo to reconcile their differences.



The journey towards reconciliation began weeks ago in Bolga and culminated today in a meeting at Golden Tulip - Accra.



The meeting aimed at solidifying unity within the party. Recognizing that their individual interests must take a back seat to the collective success of the NDC.



Fawzia Yakubu and Hajia Charity demonstrated admirable leadership by prioritizing the party's welfare over personal grievances.





The significance of this reconciliation extends beyond mere symbolism; it underscores the NDC's commitment to cohesion and cooperation in the pursuit of victory.



As the political landscape evolves, it is imperative for party members to set aside differences and work harmoniously towards shared goals.



With the peace pipe smoked and unity restored, the NDC in the Upper East Region stands poised to face upcoming challenges with strength and solidarity.



As they march forward towards the future, they do so with a renewed sense of purpose and a firm resolve to emerge triumphant in the battles ahead.