NDC Campaign Launch: This gov't is living an illusion- Mahama slams Akufo-Addo

Mahama Screenshot 2024 07 27 231141.png John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

The NDC launched its 2024 campaign in Tamale, with key leaders including John Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mahama criticized the current NPP administration for being out of touch and highlighted severe economic issues, such as 8 million Ghanaians going without food for 24 hours and youth unemployment rising to 14.7%.

He urged voters to choose change in the December elections, promising an NDC government would address the nation's challenges and create a better future, contrasting the current administration with Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

