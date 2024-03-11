NDC Canada congratulates Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as Mahama's running mate

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang

The Canadian branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her selection as the running mate for Mr. John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

In a released statement, the NDC Canada Chapter expressed unwavering support for President Mahama’s decision and firmly believes that Professor Opoku Agyemang's selection is timed impeccably.



The NDC Canada Chapter is convinced that the partnership between Mr. John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is exactly what Ghana needs at this critical juncture.



The group emphasized the importance of harmony and balance, highlighting the synergy between the two leaders, echoing principles upheld by major religions worldwide.



According to the NDC Canada Chapter, Professor Opoku Agyemang's leadership qualities, track record, and commitment to public service make her an ideal candidate to advance the party's agenda in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The group believes she will play a pivotal role in implementing essential policies such as the 24-hour economy initiative, contributing to the collective effort of building a prosperous Ghana.



The statement concluded with renewed congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her well-deserved nomination, reaffirming the NDC Canada Chapter's steadfast support for both her and John Dramani Mahama.



The group expressed readiness to stand behind the Mahama-Opoku Agyemang ticket and anticipated witnessing their transformative leadership for the betterment of Ghana.



Read the entire statement below:

Gameli Atakuma (Chairman)



Dr. Eric Asempah (Secretary)



NDC Canada Chapter



[email protected]