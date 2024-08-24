NDC Manifesto Launch: Our event won’t be chaotic – Mahama’s Dep. Spokesperson

Beatrice Annan

Source: Mynewsgh

Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama’s campaign, assured Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto launch will be orderly and well-organized, unlike the chaotic New Patriotic Party (NPP) launch.

