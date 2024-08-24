News

NDC Manifesto Launch: Our event won’t be chaotic – Mahama’s Dep. Spokesperson

Beatrice Annan Beatrice Annan

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama’s campaign, assured Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto launch will be orderly and well-organized, unlike the chaotic New Patriotic Party (NPP) launch.

Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama’s campaign, assured Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto launch will be orderly and well-organized, unlike the chaotic New Patriotic Party (NPP) launch. She emphasized the NDC’s meticulous planning and encouraged public participation via media platforms.



