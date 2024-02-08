NDC, NPP have nothing useful to offer Ghanaians - Alan

Alan Kyeremanten

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, has voiced strong criticism against Ghana's two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the country gears up for the 2024 elections.

Kyerematen asserts that both the NDC and NPP lack substantial solutions to alleviate the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians. He specifically condemns their reliance on International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts during their respective administrations.



In his statement, Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, positions himself as the most suitable candidate to lead the transformation desired by Ghanaians. He urges voters to consider him as their choice in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need to move beyond the dominance of the two main parties.



"Do you sincerely believe that, generally, people are looking for change in this country? People want to go beyond the duopoly. The two political parties [NDC, NPP] for the last 32 years, whatever, they can do, we have all seen what they can do," Kyerematen remarked, highlighting the urgent need for a shift in leadership.



He further criticized the recurring economic challenges faced under both the NDC and NPP regimes, noting, "Getting to the end of the NDC, we went to IMF, and getting to the second term of the NPP, we are going to IMF. Does it take any level of sophisticated thinking for you to realize as a Ghanaian that it is time for a change?"

Kyerematen highlighted his effectiveness in both former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administrations. He particularly emphasized his achievements in spearheading the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative, which he considers a significant success story for the NPP.



In terms of his electoral strategy, Kyerematen expressed confidence in amassing more votes in the Volta and Central Regions compared to his contenders, NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama. He cited his popularity and extensive support base in these regions, underlining his campaign's retail efforts led by 600,000 volunteers across the country.



"I have more gravitas in Volta and Central Regions, arguably, than any of the candidates showing up on the radar [Mahama, Bawumia]. Within NPP, it was generally acknowledged if it’s the Volta region, it’s Alan’s territory. I have massive support in the Ashanti region," Kyerematen said.