NDC, NPP manifestos look similar but the NDC messenger lacks credibility – Dr Simon Boateng

SiemonScreenshot 2024 09 09 050828.png Dr. Simon Boateng

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Simon Boateng, NPP's deputy constituency secretary in Atwima Nwabiagya South, acknowledged similarities between NPP and NDC manifestos, but stressed the importance of candidate credibility.

He highlighted shared policies, like expanding agriculture and youth coding programs, but questioned the integrity of NDC's John Mahama, citing past failures like the NHIS capitation pilot and broken promises.

Francis Agyekum of the NDC countered, calling a comparison between Mahama and Vice President Bawumia an insult, criticizing Bawumia's failure as an economist and questioning his credibility in managing Ghana's economy.

Source: starrfm.com.gh