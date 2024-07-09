NDC SC packing claims untenable – Majority

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Daily Guide

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has dismissed accusations by the opposition NDC of the government packing the Supreme Court, stating that the expansion of the court is necessary due to its heavy workload.

The Chief Justice recommended appointing five additional Justices to the Supreme Court to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness.

Various stakeholders, including the President and the Ghana Bar Association, have expressed support for the expansion in principle, emphasizing the need for further engagement with legal scholars, civil society organizations, and international partners with experience in judicial reform.



