NDC Supporters Populate Tamale ahead of campaign launch

Source: GNA

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have flocked to Tamale ahead of the party's national campaign launch.

The city is adorned with the NDC’s colors and emblems on vehicles, bikes, and flags.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, his vice, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and other party leaders are expected to speak at the event.

The launch will focus on the party’s 24-hour economy policy, amid criticism.



The NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) currently hold nine parliamentary seats each in the Northern region. Preparations, including security and accommodations, are underway to ensure a successful event.



