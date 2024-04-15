NDC Women's Organizer hails Mahama's 24-Hour Economy Policy, advocates for women's empowerment

Shirley Naana Ampem and some participants at the inauguration

Shirley Naana Ampem, the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasized the potential benefits for Ghanaian women under John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy.

She emphasized that the policy could create significant economic opportunities for women, particularly in sectors such as the night market economy, gari processing, palm oil production, and other enterprises predominantly involving women.



Ampem highlighted the crucial role of women in driving economic growth and stressed the need for an enabling environment to facilitate their full participation.



She expressed optimism that the 24-hour economy policy would help overcome existing challenges and empower women across various industries.



Speaking at the inauguration of the women’s working committee of the NDC in the Upper Manga Krobo constituency, Ampem urged for increased grassroots engagement to promote understanding of NDC policies and rally support for Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming elections.

Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, echoed the importance of women’s involvement in politics and called for intensified campaign efforts in the constituency.



Meanwhile, Evelyn Korang, former Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer and head of the Middle Belt Women’s Working Committee for the NDC, criticized the candidacy of Joseph Tetteh, former MP and the 2024 NPP Parliamentary candidate for Upper Manya Krobo, citing his previous resignation from the position of Deputy Regional Minister without substantial reason as evidence of leadership incompetence.



The campaign initiatives by the NDC women's wing included strategic engagements with traders at the Asesewa market and outreach to party branches in the constituency, led by a team including Rita Awatey and Tina Effah Boadi, both Deputy Regional Women Organizers for the NDC.