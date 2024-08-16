NDC Youth Wing condemns alleged unlawful arrests by Ghana Armed Forces in Binduri

Mr Samson Samari, Deputy regional NDC Youth Organizer for Upper EastRegion

The Upper East Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the alleged unlawful arrests of Binduri youths by the Ghana Armed Forces.

The NDC claims the arrests, conducted on August 12, 2024, were ordered by Abdulai Abanga, Deputy Minister for Local Government, to intimidate opposition ahead of the December elections.



According to the NDC, military vehicles raided homes in Binduri, with some detainees reportedly injured and treated at Van Yard Hospital.

The NDC demands the immediate release of the detained youths and warns of further action if their demands are not met.



