NDC calls for fair investigation into Kukuom voter registration disturbances

The NDC at a press conference held in Mim

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ahafo Region has urged the Ghana Police Service to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the disturbances at Kukuom during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The clash at the registration center led to the arrest of Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, who was subsequently released on bail.



At a press conference held in Mim on Tuesday, May 21, the NDC’s Ahafo Communication Director, Apreku Lartey, reiterated the party's demand for fairness in the police investigation.



“If the Ghana Police Service fails to be fair and firm in confronting the issue that occurred at Kukuom in the Asunafo District, when the clock turns, the oppressed will become the oppressors,” Lartey stated.



He called for the immediate arrest of the Ahafo Regional Minister and other officials present during the incident.



The NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, also condemned the arrest of Collins Dauda and emphasized the need for accountability and transparency.

“We demand an apology and retraction from the Ghana Police Service for linking the NDC with a vigilante group,” Gyamfi asserted, highlighting the party's dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the situation.



Mr. Lartey further addressed concerns about potential voter manipulation in the region.



“We have gathered information that some people from the Ashanti Region are planning on transferring their votes to Ahafo, which we will not allow to happen,” he warned.



The NDC pledged to resist any attempts to undermine the integrity of the voter registration process in Ahafo.