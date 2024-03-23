NDC calls for investigation into EC's missing BVR kits

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to facilitate an impartial investigation into the missing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits to ensure electoral integrity.

The NDC minority in Parliament previously alleged the disappearance of seven Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) from the EC's inventory. However, the Commission refuted these claims during a press briefing on March 20.



Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner at the EC, clarified that the allegations were unfounded, revealing that only five laptops were reported stolen during routine maintenance of the BVR kits.



Despite the EC's denial, Dr. Omane Boamah took to Facebook on March 22, sharing a memo dated March 7, 2024, from the EC to regional directors, which indicated the need to recover several unreturned Biometric Verification Devices.

Expressing concern, Dr. Omane Boamah emphasized the importance of unbiased investigations into the stolen BVR kits, stressing the necessity for transparency in the electoral process.



"We must all collaborate to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections," he concluded.



The memo acknowledged the non-return of BVDs following their usage in the 2023 district-level elections. Among the outstanding BVDs were those from regions such as Eastern, Greater Accra, Northern, Volta, and Western, totaling 28 devices.