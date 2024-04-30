NDC calls on OSP to investigate alleged bribery in Ejisu by-election

The NDC finds Mr. Nyarko’s alleged actions dishonorable and unacceptable

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate the alleged bribery incident that occurred during the Ejisu by-election.

The party made this call in response to a video that surfaced showing an individual, purported to be the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko, allegedly engaging in bribery.



In a statement, the NDC expressed concern over the incident and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.



The party demanded transparency and accountability from the Electoral Commission (EC), urging the EC to disclose the names of the implicated officers and the polling stations involved.



Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, stated, "We are committed to pursuing this matter rigorously through appropriate channels, including engagement with the Special Prosecutor and the Privileges Committee of the Parliament of Ghana."



The NDC also called on the EC to uphold its mandate with impartiality and transparency.

The EC, in response to the incident, announced the withdrawal of the two temporary staff members involved in the alleged bribery.



The commission stated that it upholds the principles of integrity, truth, and transparency and will not tolerate any acts that cast a slur on its integrity.



The EC assured the public that a report on the incident would be made available in due course.



The party is determined to hold accountable those involved in any misconduct that undermines the electoral system's integrity.



Read the full statement by the NDC below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



NDC Condemns EC’s Attempted Coverup in Bribery Scandal



Kumasi, Ghana - April 30, 2024 -



The Ashanti Regional NDC has become aware of a troubling incident captured on video, depicting Electoral Commission (EC) officials allegedly receiving envelopes at a voting center at the ongoing Ejisu Bye Elections.



The party views this act with utmost concern and condemns the apparent bias and lack of professionalism demonstrated by the EC.

Following widespread reports of this incident, the EC has announced the withdrawal of the implicated officers from ongoing election duties.



However, we demand transparency and accountability from the EC.



We call upon the EC to disclose the names and polling stations where these officers were deployed, as we suspect a hasty attempt to conceal the truth of the actual polling stations involved and to evade responsibility.



Furthermore, it has come to our attention that the individual seen in the video is the Kwadaso Member of Parliament, Kingsley Nyarko. The NDC finds Mr. Nyarko’s alleged actions dishonorable and unacceptable.



We are committed to pursuing this matter rigorously through appropriate channels, including engagement with the Special Prosecutor and the Privileges Committee of the Parliament of Ghana.

The EC led by Madam Jean Mensah must do more to redeem their credibility as their unprofessional conduct does not inspires confidence in the lead up to the 2024 general elections.



The NDC remains steadfast in our commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that all citizens can exercise their democratic rights without fear or favor.



We urge the EC to uphold its mandate with impartiality and transparency, and we will not hesitate to hold them accountable for any breaches of trust or misconduct.



Dr Frank Amoakohene



Ashanti Regional Secretary