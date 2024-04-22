NDC condemns govt for allowing new ministers to assume duties without approval

Mustapha Gbande

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the government's decision to allow 24 designated ministers to assume their roles without parliamentary approval, citing it as a breach of the rule of law.

Amid a parliamentary impasse over the anti-gay bill, Speaker Alban Bagbin adjourned proceedings indefinitely, leaving the fate of the nominees in limbo.



Despite this, the designated ministers and deputies have already commenced their official duties. Gender Minister Designate Darkoa Newman, for instance, addressed the media on the alleged child marriage case in Nungua Gborbu Wulomo on April 18.

In an interview with Citi News, Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, criticized the government's actions, describing them as politically expedient and indicative of a disregard for public concern and outcry.



He questioned the motivation behind appointing ministers without confidence to face a vetting committee and raised concerns about potential incompetence and past scandals among the nominees.