NDC criticises Bawumia, alleges lack of vision and leadership

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserting that he lacks the vision and capacity to turn the fortunes of the country around.

According to the NDC, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is incomparable to the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, in terms of foresight and leadership qualities.



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, made these statements during a press address in Accra, praising Mr. Mahama for his visionary leadership shaped by the legacies of Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry John Rawlings, and Professor Atta Mills. Mr Kwetey highlighted Mahama's achievements, including the establishment of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant and investments in health infrastructure.



He credited Mahama for establishing a stabilisation fund as part of the oil revenue funds, criticising the Bawumia-led economic team for not leaving funds to address the country's debts from 2025.

Mr Kwetey also mentioned Mahama's leadership in the construction of rural fiber optic backbone, criticising Bawumia for boasting about digitalisation without recognising NDC's previous investments.



Expressing concern over the government's inaction to increase Ghana's power generation capacity, Mr Kwetey praised Mahama for visionary leadership in setting up the ESLA Fund, Ghana Exim Bank, and leveraging balance sheets for massive expansion.



He further criticised Dr. Bawumia for overseeing what he described as reckless borrowing, leading to Ghana's inability to pay its debt.