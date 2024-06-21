NDC engages ActionAid in policy dialogue

Dr. Boamah Otokunor met Action Aid

The NDC's Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations Directorate, led by Dr. Boamah Otokunor, met with ActionAid Ghana for a policy dialogue.

ActionAid presented their Country Strategic Paper, focusing on sustainable environmental practices, gender equality, and transparent governance.



They raised concerns about early childhood development and accountability, urging the NDC to prioritize these areas.

Dr. Otokunor reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to inclusivity, accountability, and development, outlining plans for the first 100 days of John Mahama's next administration, including restructuring education and enhancing infrastructure.



Both parties expressed a strong commitment to ongoing collaboration for sustainable development.



