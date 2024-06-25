NDC gains ground as NPP leads in sentiment, IMANI report reveals

IMANI's latest sentiment analysis reveals that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues to hold a lead in positive sentiments, although the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made notable progress in closing the gap.

The report, covering June 1 to June 18, 2024, indicates that the NPP's positive sentiment has risen to 29.68%, up from 25.95% in the previous month. Similarly, the NDC's positive sentiment has increased to 23.11%, a slight rise from 22.36% the previous month.



The report attributes the NPP's boost in positive sentiment to the campaign activities of its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the Ashanti Region.



This tour coincided with the 25th anniversary of the coronation of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, generating significant social media buzz. Many commenters praised Dr. Bawumia’s campaign promises and town hall meetings, contributing to the rise in positive sentiment for the NPP.



On the other hand, the NDC has also gained ground, driven by recent corruption scandals involving the NPP.

Issues such as the conduct of Attorney-General Godfred Dame and the ongoing SSNIT hotels saga have played a role in decreasing the NDC's negative sentiment rate, thereby narrowing the sentiment gap between the two parties.



The report also highlighted the significant social media engagement and reach of hashtags related to John Mahama’s legacy, which have garnered substantial positive feedback.



Despite the NDC's improvements, the NPP remains ahead in overall social media mentions. However, the report notes that the nature of these mentions differs, with NPP mentions often being repetitive and from new accounts, whereas NDC mentions are more interactive and diverse.



The IMANI PULSE report continues to monitor and analyze social media sentiment, tracking influential trends and the major political contenders leading up to the election.



