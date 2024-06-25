News

NDC gains ground as NPP leads in sentiment, IMANI report reveals

Mahama And Bawumia Iu501x424 John Mahama and Dr Bawumia

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

IMANI's latest sentiment analysis reveals that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues to hold a lead in positive sentiments, although the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made notable progress in closing the gap.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live