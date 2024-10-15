NDC has become very attractive – Asifufuo Chief

Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to improving life for all Ghanaians

Nana Okyere Siabour III, the Chief of Asifufuo, praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its appealing pro-youth policies during a community event with NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the Ahafo Region.

He noted a shift in youth support for the NDC, citing initiatives like the 24-Hour Economy and Big Push as resonating with young Ghanaians seeking opportunities.



Siabour expressed confidence that if the NDC delivers on its promises, it could be the first party to "break the 8" in consecutive elections.

Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to improving life for all Ghanaians ahead of the December elections.



