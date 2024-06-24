NDC has no moral right to protest sale of SSNIT hotels; they also sold some – PNP’s Janet Nabla

Nabla labeled the NDC's involvement in the protest as hypocritical

Source: 3news

Janet Asana Nabla, Chairperson of the People’s National Party (PNP), has criticized NDC members participating in the 'Hands Off Our Hotels' demonstration, citing the NDC's sale of SSNIT assets during their regime.

She labeled the NDC's involvement in the protest as hypocritical, claiming they lack the moral right to denounce the controversial sale of SSNIT hotels to Rock City Hotel.



Nabla also noted that the PNP did not align with the NDC's protest due to differences in organizational standards.

The 'Hands Off Our Hotels' demonstration demanded a halt to the sale of SSNIT's hotel stakes to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong, with calls for transparency and accountability in public asset management.



Read full article