NDC have the men to solve Ghana's economic woes - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

During a visit to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed unwavering confidence in his party's capacity to address the nation's economic hurdles should they triumph in the forthcoming elections.

Mahama underscored the caliber of individuals within the NDC, affirming their capability to positively influence the country's prospects.



Highlighting the pivotal nature of the 2024 general elections and the imperative of a sincere administration, Mahama emphasized the necessity for transparency and truthfulness in governance, emphasizing Ghana's need for a government dedicated to honesty.



In addition to national discourse, the former president pledged to prioritize resolving the Yendi water crisis if the NDC assumes power, as he assured the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

Mahama articulated the gravity of the upcoming elections, describing them as critical in Ghana's history, emphasizing the requirement for a competent and selfless government to navigate the country out of its current challenges.



Asserting his confidence in the NDC's potential to revitalize Ghana's fortunes, Mahama stated, "I’m confident that NDC has the men and women to turn our fortunes around and make Ghana stand back on its feet."



Yaa Naa, in response, advised Mahama to conduct a dignified campaign, free from insults and defamation, to foster peace nationwide. Naa Jacob Mahama, speaking on behalf of Yaa Naa, encouraged Mahama to consider reshuffling his team when necessary to ensure effective governance.