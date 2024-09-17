NDC is ready to withhold evidence If EC shows transparency in voter register changes – Dr. Omane Boamah.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections and IT, has expressed the party’s willingness to withhold their evidence of alleged voter register irregularities if the Electoral Commission (EC) demonstrates transparency.

The NDC wants the EC to publicly showcase the corrections it claims to have made to the voter register.



Dr. Omane Boamah emphasized that the NDC's primary concern is ensuring the electoral process's integrity and fairness.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bossman Asare, EC’s Deputy Chairman, asserts that the commission has resolved all issues raised by the NDC.



