NDC manifesto contains actionable plans not mere slogans – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, has assured Ghanaians that the NDC’s 2024 manifesto policies are actionable plans, not just slogans.

Highlighting key initiatives, she emphasized the Women’s Development Bank, free sanitary pads for female students, improvements to the Free SHS program, and the abolition of the double-track system.



Other notable policies include free primary healthcare, the elimination of certain taxes, and rapid industrialization for job creation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that these policies are thoughtfully crafted to build a better Ghana together.



