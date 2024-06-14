News

NDC member arrested for alleged voter registration fraud in Okaikwei North

Arrest And Handcuffed Man Caught According to police sources, two additional suspects involved in the case

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Okaikwei North has been detained by police for allegedly falsifying documents to register three voters ahead of the December elections, Daily Guide reports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live