NDC member arrested for alleged voter registration fraud in Okaikwei North

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Okaikwei North has been detained by police for allegedly falsifying documents to register three voters ahead of the December elections, Daily Guide reports.

According to police sources, two additional suspects involved in the case are currently at large and are being actively pursued.



Documents reveal that the arrested individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, and the two fugitives fabricated birth certificates for three individuals, Emmanuel Gakpe, Umar Salifu, and Davidson Yaw Boadzo, to include their names in the voter register of the Okaikwei North constituency.

A letter from the Birth and Death Registry, dated June 11, 2024, confirmed the forgery, stating, “All three names – Emmanuel Gakpe, Umar Salifu, and Davidson Yaw Boadzo – could not be traced in our records.”



Law enforcement is continuing their search for the other suspects involved in this fraudulent activity.



