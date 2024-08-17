News

2

NDC never kicked against Free SHS policy – Ade-Coker

Ade Cooker Screenshot 2024 08 17 061026.png Joseph Ade-Coker

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Joseph Ade-Coker, former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, has refuted claims that the party opposed the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Speaking on Angel Morning Show, Ade-Coker stated that the NDC's criticism was focused on the policy's long-term sustainability and the need for proper infrastructure.

He clarified that the party supported the idea but advocated for a progressive implementation to ensure effective and accessible education, rather than opposing the policy outright.

Source: angelonline.com.gh