NDC official petitions OSP to probe alleged corruption at Scholarship Secretariat

Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP)

Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the Special Prosecutor to investigate suspected corruption and related offenses uncovered by The Fourth Estate's recent investigation into the Scholarship Secretariat's scholarship awards.

The investigation revealed that scholarships were granted to influential individuals, their children, relatives, and associates, contrary to the Scholarship Secretariat's objective of assisting financially disadvantaged students with academic potential.



Initially denied access to the list of beneficiaries, The Fourth Estate persisted and appealed to the Right to Information (RTI) Commission, which ruled in favor of disclosure with redacted personal information.



Data from the Scholarship Secretariat's response to the RTI request disclosed expenditures of GHS237.5 million and GHS200 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively, on both foreign and local scholarships.



In his statement, Ayariga stressed the necessity of investigating these matters promptly to prevent future resource misappropriation, petitioning for a full-scale investigation into the Secretariat's activities under the current leadership.

He called for the Registrar's suspension pending the investigation to avoid interference with the process and urged the Special Prosecutor to inform the Ghanaian public of the investigation's outcome.



