NDC opts out of Ejisu by-election

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced its decision not to participate in the upcoming Ejisu by-election slated for April 30, following the demise of the constituency's Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, stated that the party is prioritizing its efforts on preparing for the main parliamentary elections scheduled for December.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the constituency, on April 13, 2024, elected Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman of the party in the constituency, as their candidate for the by-election.

During a media interaction, Fifi Kwetey reaffirmed the NDC's decision to abstain from the by-election, emphasizing their commitment to groundwork for the December polls.



"NDC will officially not be taking part in the Ejisu by-election. We have already set into motion processes leading to December 7, just a few months away. We want to continue those processes and ensure that come December 7, we are prepared to contest in all the constituencies, and Ejisu will be one of them," he said.