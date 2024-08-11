NDC organiser accuses gov't of using recruitment announcements as ‘vote-buying gimmick’

Hackman Kabore

Hackman Kabore, the Eastern Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the recent recruitment announcements by the Ghana Police, Prisons, and Immigration Services, calling them a "vote-buying gimmick."

Kabore claimed the recruitment, announced in August 2024, is an attempt by the ruling government to mislead youth ahead of the upcoming elections.



He questioned the timing, noting that those who applied in 2021 may now exceed the age limit.

Kabore contrasted this with the NDC’s previous annual recruitment policy, promising a fair and transparent process under John Dramani Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy.



