NDC outdoors 2024 campaign team next week

Mahama Campain Nexx.png John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will announce its 2024 election campaign team early next week, sources reveal. The team will feature a mix of party executives and figures from John Dramani Mahama’s office.

Key roles are expected for Vice-Chairman Joshua Alabi and General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey. Mahama will be heavily involved, supported by a steering committee led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari will lead a team of campaign spokespersons. This coordinated effort aims to present a unified message and effectively communicate the party’s policies ahead of the elections.

Source: www.theheraldghana.com