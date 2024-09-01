News

9

NDC party is responsible for the death of popular pastors in the country – Napo

NAPOOScreenshot 2024 09 01 152747.png NAPO urged supporters to compare NPP and NDC policies

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: GH Page

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP’s Vice Presidential candidate, has accused the NDC of being responsible for the deaths of prominent preachers and traditionalists during their time in power.

Speaking at a campaign event in the Bono Region, he claimed that a vote for the NDC in the 2024 elections would lead to the destruction of mosques and the construction of a mortuary in Zongo communities.

He urged supporters to compare NPP and NDC policies and vote for Dr. Bawumia for a better Ghana.



Source: GH Page