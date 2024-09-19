NDC petitions IGP over alleged selective justice by Efutu Police Command

Gabriella Tetteh, Central Regional Communications Officer for the NDC

The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally petitioned Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akufo Dampare, urging him to address alleged unprofessional conduct by the Winneba Police Command.

The NDC accuses ACP Jeffrey Darko of selective justice and unfair treatment amid recent tensions between the NDC and NPP in Efutu Constituency, where both parties’ billboards were vandalized.



The petition claims that while police protected NPP billboards, they failed to address similar destruction of NDC billboards, leading to accusations of bias.

The NDC is demanding an immediate review of the police's handling of the situation to ensure impartiality and peace ahead of the December elections.



Read full article