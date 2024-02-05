NDC raises concerns over EC's readiness for 2024 elections

The Electoral Commission of Ghana

Dr. Tanko Rashid Computer, the Deputy National Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised concerns regarding the Electoral Commission's (EC) preparedness for the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

Expressing his concerns on JoyNews Newsfile, Dr. Rashid highlighted the absence of a submitted program of activities from the EC, questioning their ability to effectively conduct the electoral process.



Dr. Rashid pointed to the recent District Assembly elections as an indicator of the EC's lack of readiness, citing issues like ballot paper shortages and problems with the electoral register that impacted voter participation. He disclosed that during an IPAC meeting, the EC did not present the roadmap for the 2024 elections despite requests, and subsequent meetings failed to provide the promised information.

Furthermore, Dr. Rashid emphasised the EC's current recruitment drive for returning officers for the upcoming elections, underscoring that the Commission has yet to share its program of activities with political parties as mandated.



Summing up his concerns, Dr. Rashid asserted, "Their posture tells us that they are not even ready, for me, even for the December 2024 elections."