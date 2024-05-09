NDC receives 74 motorbikes for Volta Region campaign

John Dramani Mahama, provided 54 of the motorbikes

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has received a significant boost for its election campaign with the delivery of 74 motorbikes.

Former President and flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, provided 54 of the motorbikes, while entrepreneur and party member, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, donated 20.



The exact cost of the motorcycles was not disclosed.



The National Vice-Chairman of the NDC, Professor Joshua Alabi, presented the motorbikes to the Regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor, at the party's regional headquarters in Ho-Alai.



Prof. Alabi emphasized the importance of unity among NDC members in the Volta Region, which is considered a stronghold and victory base for the party. He urged party members to work together diligently towards a resounding victory in the upcoming general elections.



The donation comes just ahead of the limited voter registration exercise, highlighting the party's readiness for the elections.

Mr. Kwamigah-Atokple, a businessman and philanthropist, expressed that the motorbikes were meant to address transport challenges faced during campaign activities.



He encouraged party members to use the motorcycles to engage voters and ensure that every voice is heard, emphasizing the NDC's commitment to serving communities and bringing about positive change in Ghana.



In response, Mawutor Agbavitor acknowledged the challenging contest ahead for the NDC in the upcoming elections. He called on party members to follow the example set by the flag bearer and Mr. Kwamigah-Atokple by contributing resources to the campaign efforts.



The Regional Secretary, James Gunu, confirmed that serious electioneering activities were underway and announced plans for a GH¢10 million fundraising campaign to further support the party's activities in the region.