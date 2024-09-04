NDC reiterates resolve to investigate PDS, SML, Sky Train and all scandals under NPP gov’t

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to investigating and holding accountable those responsible for various scandals during the Akufo-Addo government.

At the second edition of the NDC Manifesto Sectoral Briefing, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa emphasized that the party plans to launch thorough inquiries into numerous corruption cases, including those related to COVID-19 expenditures, the PDS deal, and the Agyapa royalties.



The NDC also aims to investigate "state capture" and alleged sales of state lands.

Additionally, the party intends to create a National Assets Register to protect state properties and reopen investigations into unresolved cases, such as the Ayawaso West Wuogon election violence.



