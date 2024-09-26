NDC reminds EC of the request for a forensic audit of voter register

Several civil society groups have joined the NDC’s call

The NDC says the Electoral Commission (EC) has not responded to its petition for a forensic audit of the voters’ register, submitted after last week’s nationwide demonstration.

In a follow-up letter, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey reminded the EC of the need to address issues like unauthorized voter transfers and missing names to ensure a credible register for the December 7 elections.

Several civil society groups have joined the NDC’s call for an independent audit to guarantee transparency and fairness in the upcoming polls.



