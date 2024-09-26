News

NDC reminds EC of the request for a forensic audit of voter register

AsiedumahamaScreenshot 2024 09 26 091149.png Several civil society groups have joined the NDC’s call

Thu, 26 Sep 2024

The NDC says the Electoral Commission (EC) has not responded to its petition for a forensic audit of the voters’ register, submitted after last week’s nationwide demonstration.

In a follow-up letter, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey reminded the EC of the need to address issues like unauthorized voter transfers and missing names to ensure a credible register for the December 7 elections.

Several civil society groups have joined the NDC’s call for an independent audit to guarantee transparency and fairness in the upcoming polls.

Source: starrfm.com.gh