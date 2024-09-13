News

NDC reveals approved route for voter register demo on Sept. 17

NdcndcScreenshot 2024 09 13 103324.png The NDC argues that a forensic audit is crucial for ensuring a transparent electoral process

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: TIG Post

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced nationwide demonstrations on September 17 to demand a forensic audit of Ghana’s voter register.

The main protest in Accra will start at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, move through Farisco Traffic Light, TUC, and the Ministry area, and end at the Electoral Commission’s headquarters.

The protests will also occur in all other regions.

NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey and other party officials confirmed the route and police approval after discussions with the Ghana Police Service.

The NDC argues that a forensic audit is crucial for ensuring a transparent electoral process and has urged Ghanaians to participate in the demonstrations.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post