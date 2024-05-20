NDC's Ablekuma South constituency inaugurates Women’s Working Committee

Inauguration of NDC's Women Working Committee

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ablekuma South Constituency has launched its Women’s Working Committee with the aim of bolstering female involvement in political decision-making processes and securing victory in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

Under the theme, “Mobilising Ablekuma South Women for Victory 2024,” the inauguration ceremony was presided over by Madam Sophia Karen Ackuaku, the Member of Parliament for Obom Domeabra Constituency. She underscored the imperative of empowering women within the party, congratulating the committee members and rallying their commitment to the task ahead.



Mrs. Sylvia Naa Abia Addy-Cato, the Constituency Women Organiser, articulated the NDC's visionary goal for the next government: establishing a Women Development Bank to uplift women entrepreneurs and foster millionaires. This initiative aims to provide essential financial support to female-led businesses, ranging from street vendors to small enterprise owners, facilitating their growth and prosperity.



Furthermore, Mrs. Addy-Cato outlined plans for the rejuvenation of markets nationwide under the upcoming NDC administration. She particularly emphasized revitalizing the "Tuesday market" in the constituency, envisioning its transformation into a bustling hub akin to renowned markets like Kejetia or the attractive Kotokoraba.

The Women’s Organiser stressed the pivotal role of the committee in amplifying women’s voices and addressing their needs within the political arena. She highlighted the committee’s objective of integrating women’s perspectives into the party’s policies and programs to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.



Recognizing women's indispensable contribution to socio-economic progress, Mrs. Addy-Cato reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women across all governance levels.



The event saw the presence of key party figures including Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament, Gbande Foyo Mustapha, National Deputy General Secretary, Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey, Greater Deputy Women Organiser, and Mrs. Jessica Patience Braimah, among others.