NDC’s call for audit of voter register too late – Assibey-Yeboah

AssibeyyebScreenshot 2024 09 18 093731.png Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, Chairman of the NPP Manifesto Sub-Committee on the Economy, has criticized the NDC’s call for an audit of the voter register as coming too late, with only 81 days remaining before the December 7 election.

Speaking on TV3’s Business Focus, he argued that the Electoral Commission (EC) has followed established procedures, including a public display of the register.

Assibey-Yeboah suggested that the NDC’s demands may stem from frustrations within the party and are unlikely to change the election's outcome.

The NDC has raised concerns about the register, alleging discrepancies favoring the NPP.

