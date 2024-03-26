NDC slams NAPO over 'insensitive' remarks on power crisis

Mustapha Gbande

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the resignation of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, following his dismissal of calls for a 'dumsor' timetable amid the country's power supply challenges.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh rebuffed the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) directive to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to furnish a load-shedding timetable by April 2, 2024, questioning the necessity for such a schedule.



Speaking at the NPP campaign team inauguration in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Prempeh challenged proponents of the timetable to devise their own schedules instead of relying on ECG.

The NDC condemned the Minister's remarks, labeling them as reckless and insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians amidst the ongoing energy crisis.



Mustapha Gbande, NDC's Deputy General Secretary, criticized Dr. Opoku Prempeh's comments, attributing them to frustration or irresponsibility, and called for accountability within President Akufo-Addo's administration.