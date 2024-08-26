NDC to implement $10bn ‘Big Push’ policy to drive growth – Minority leader

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) commitment to implementing a $10 billion "Big Push" policy if they win the upcoming December elections.

During the party's manifesto launch in Winneba, he outlined this initiative as a key economic strategy focused on growth and transformation.



The "Big Push" will concentrate on four economic growth areas: the Western Corridor Economic Enclave, Eastern Corridor Golden Growth Agenda, Transformational Road Transport Plan, and Cocoa and Palm Economic Crop Rejuvenation Programme.

Dr. Forson also criticized the current NPP administration for harming Ghana's economy and pledged that an NDC government would implement fiscal reforms to stabilize and strengthen the cedi.



