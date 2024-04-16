NDC to officially outdoor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate on April 24

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gearing up to formally outdoor Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, will be held at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).



According to a statement released by the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the ceremony underscores the NDC’s commitment to inclusive and progressive leadership as they prepare for the upcoming elections.



"The event will be graced by the NDC’s Flag-bearer for the 2024 General Election, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, members of the Functional Executive Committee and members of the Council of Elders of the party. Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, Creative Arts, among others," the statement indicated



"The Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will address the nation on the NDC’s vision for a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Ghana, as well as the live-transforming policies of our visionary Flag-bearer for the 2024 general elections," it added.



Read the full statement below: