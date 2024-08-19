NDC to unveil 2024 Manifesto in Winneba on August 24

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen Winneba as the venue for the launch of its 2024 election manifesto.

The event is set for Saturday, August 24, 2024, and will be held at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium at the University of Education, Winneba, located in the Central Region.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, the party's flagbearer, will be the Special Guest of Honor at the event.



Key figures from the NDC, including members of the National Executive Committee, Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and parliamentary candidates, will also be in attendance.



Distinguished guests from the diplomatic corps, civil society organizations, and various other sectors are expected to join.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, highlighted that various speakers will discuss the party's transformational vision, focusing on the goal of rebuilding Ghana.



The manifesto is expected to outline the party's plans for addressing the country's pressing issues and setting a course for the future.



Media houses planning to cover the event are advised to contact the NDC's National Communications Bureau for the necessary accreditation to ensure smooth coverage of the occasion.







