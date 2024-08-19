News

4

NDC to unveil 2024 Manifesto in Winneba on August 24

NDC Rally The manifesto is expected to outline the party's plans for addressing the country's pressing issues

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen Winneba as the venue for the launch of its 2024 election manifesto.

