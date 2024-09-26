NDC urges eagle eye on companies printing ballot papers and pink sheets

Ballot paper

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has voiced concerns about the role of Buck Press and Inolink in printing ballot papers and pink sheets for the December elections.

In a Facebook post, he highlighted that these companies' recurring involvement in election-related printing raises red flags.



Dr. Boamah emphasized that any irregularities in handling these critical documents could undermine the credibility of the elections, calling for increased vigilance from stakeholders as the polls draw closer.

His statement may intensify discussions around transparency in the Electoral Commission’s preparations.



