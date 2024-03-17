NDC warns EC against perceived bias in electoral area selection for voter registration exercise

Edward Omane Boamah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strong warning to the Electoral Commission (EC), expressing its opposition to any perceived bias in the selection of electoral areas for the upcoming May 2024 voter registration exercise.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections and IT, released a statement on Saturday, March 16, 2024, reiterating the party's firm stance against partiality or favouritism in the selection process.



The NDC urged the EC to prioritize transparency and fairness in the selection of electoral areas, emphasizing that any deviation from this principle would be vehemently opposed.



Concerned about rumours surrounding the selection process, the NDC called on the EC to promptly address these concerns and provide clarity on the matter to ensure public confidence in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the NDC stressed the importance of open dialogue and consultation at various levels, including District, Regional, and Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) levels, to foster inclusivity and collaboration among all stakeholders.



They called for transparency, dialogue, and collaboration to uphold the integrity of the upcoming voter registration exercise in May 2024.