NDC will find engineering solution to the persistent flooding – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the current administration for its failure to protect lives and properties during floods, promising a comprehensive solution if elected.

He highlighted recent flooding incidents and the lack of a robust prevention plan, despite significant spending on flood interventions.



Mahama pledged to invest in sustainable drainage systems, clear waterways, and improve waste management to mitigate flooding.

He emphasized the importance of unity and collective action in building a safer and more resilient Ghana. Mahama's comments come amid concerns over the government's handling of flood prevention and management.



