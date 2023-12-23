NDC will leave no room for ‘NPP hooligans’ in Savannah Region- Bole MP

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has said the NDC will leave no room for any New Patriotic Party (NPP) hooligan to denigrate Chiefs thought to be affiliated to the NDC in the Savannah Region.

The Bole MP said this on 16th December, 2023, during his acceptance speech on behalf of the newly inaugurated Savannah Youth working committee of which he is the Chairman.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana as well sent a word of caution to the Youth of the NPP in Savannah Region that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth are ready to meet them squarely if anyone tries to denigrate former president John Dramani Mahama the flagbearer of the opposition NDC.



He said “the leadership of the NPP in Savannah Region should warn their youth very well because they NDC will never accept any buffoonery or hooliganism in the Region.”



The Bole MP added; “we will not allow the NPP to import anybody from anywhere to come and foment trouble, we will meet the person on same grounds, they won’t go Scott free”



According to Hon Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, hooliganism in Savannah region will no longer be tolerated and recounted an occasion during the installation of the King and Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) where the NPP imported some hooligans from Tamale to cause mischief.



The Bole MP said the NDC is ever ready to match the NPP boot for boot moving forward

According to him, his observations indicates that the NPP takes delight in insulting former President John Dramani Mahama in his own Region to make themselves popular to their paymasters but this time no one will go scott free for such acts.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana urged all those who contested for the positions of constituency and regional executives but lost to all come together and support the party to achieve the task ahead of them as a youth working committee.



He also pleaded with the people of the Savannah region not to consider money before voting. He said; “according statistics, about 77% of the people are poor and for that matter people will come with money when they know they have destroyed your future, but because of the poverty they will come and lure you with money” adding; “and that is why the youth must be empowered to work very hard to bring the NDC back to power”.



The Bole MP said the problem of the youth today is all about employment and that when John Mahama is brought back to power, his 24 hour economy will bring a lot of jobs to the youth and unemployment will become a thing of the past and that scholarships which will be given to some of the youth who are ready to further their education.



The Savannah Regional Youth Wing of the NDC Orientation and Capacity Building of the Youth Working Committee under the Chairmanship of Hon. Sulemana Yussif Ori, MP for Bole-Bamboi and Ranking Member for Trade and Industry was graced by many leading members of the NDC including, Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa- MP for South Tongue in the Volta Region and Hon Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima- MP for Salaga South.



Others were Lawyer George Opare Addo- National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Okai Mintah- Chairman National Youth Working Committee as well as all Savannah Regional Executives of the NDC in the Savannah Region will be in attendance.