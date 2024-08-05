NDC will win 2024 election – Ofosu Ampofo

Ofosu Ampofo emphasized unity and teamwork within the party

Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former NDC National Chairman, is confident the party is ready to win the 2024 elections.

He highlighted extensive reorganization efforts after their 2020 loss, ensuring the party is "battle ready."



Praising the new leadership, he emphasized unity and teamwork within the party.

Dr. Ofosu Ampofo assured that with their current preparation and unity, the NDC is poised for victory in 2024.



