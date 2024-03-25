NDC women's caucus condemns attacks on Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Women's Caucus of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to concentrate on revitalizing the economy instead of targeting the character of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

The caucus expressed disappointment over claims made by the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, alleging that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is not from the Central Region.



In response to a widely circulated video where Mr. Antwi-Boasiako alleged that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is from the Northern Region, the caucus dismissed these claims as unfounded.



They believe that the attacks on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang were intentional to divert attention from the failing economy under the NPP’s leadership.



The caucus emphasized that instead of resorting to petty insults, the NPP should prioritize addressing the deteriorating economy and fulfilling its promises to the Ghanaian people.

In a statement released in Accra, the caucus called on Chairman Wontumi, the NPP, and the government to shift their focus towards constructive actions that benefit all Ghanaians rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.



The statement, signed by caucus chairperson and MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, expressed deep concern and disapproval that a woman of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s caliber and achievements would face such unfounded and degrading attacks.



The caucus highlighted that such remarks not only demonstrate a lack of respect for women in leadership roles but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and discrimination.



They urged advocates for gender equality to oppose the deliberate assaults on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to give significance to their advocacy and demand strict accountability from those responsible.