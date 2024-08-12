NDC won’t change Ghana’s fortunes – Prof Agyemang-Duah explains

Professor Baffuor Agyeman-Duah

Governance expert Professor Baffuor Agyeman-Duah argues that even if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 elections, it will struggle to make significant changes to Ghana's economic situation due to existing constraints, including the ongoing IMF bailout program.

He emphasized that while Ghana's democracy has facilitated peaceful government transitions, it hasn't delivered the expected benefits to citizens, particularly the disillusioned youth.

However, NDC's Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, rejected this view, asserting that former President John Mahama is well-positioned to lead the country out of its current challenges.



