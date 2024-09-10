News

NDC won’t declare our results like the NPP did in 2016 – Omane Boamah to Akufo-Addo

OmaneScreenshot 2024 09 07 073641.png Dr. Omane Boamah

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Omane Boamah, the Director of IT and Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that the party will not declare the results of the 2024 elections but will share their collated figures.

Responding to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for political parties to avoid declaring results, Boamah emphasized that the NDC would reveal their data, just as they did during the Assin North by-election in 2023.

He also questioned why the president did not offer similar advice to NPP's Mac Manu, who made a similar declaration in 2016.

