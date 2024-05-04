NDC youth wing in Asikuma Odoben Brakwa promotes 24-hour economy policy

The event, held last Sunday, saw the participation of party executives

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region organized a “24-hour economy” walk to underscore the policy's importance.

The event, held last Sunday, saw the participation of party executives, including former Central Regional Youth Organiser Eric Yaw Dadson, Constituency Chairman George Ofori Nuako, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Alhaji Kobina Ghansah.



Starting at 6:00 a.m. at the Breman Presby Park, constituents walked through principal streets, expressing their support through songs and dance, concluding the walk around 3:00 p.m. at the Breman Lorry Station.



Mr. Dadson highlighted the transformative potential of the 24-hour economy policy, suggesting it would create more job opportunities, especially for the youth.

Under this vision, businesses would operate in shifts, allowing continuous operation from early morning to late evening.



MP Alhaji Ghansah echoed Mr. Dadson's sentiments, emphasizing the policy as a superior alternative to current practices, advocating for its adoption to stimulate job creation, a key focus for the NDC.



He also pointed to former President John Mahama's advocacy for the policy, citing it as evidence of Mahama's commitment to progress and job creation, urging constituents to support Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming elections.